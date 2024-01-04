Home

Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian, Bahujan: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad Gets Threat From Ayodhya Seer For Controversial Remark

Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya threatened to ‘Vadh’ (kill) NCP’s Jitendra Awhad after his controversial remark that Lord Ram was never a vegetarian as he couldn't live in the jungle for 14 years being a vegetarian.

Ayodhya: With a few days left for the historic Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Maharashtra leader Jitendra Awhad sparked a new major controversy with his remark that Lord Ram was never a vegetarian as he couldn’t live in the jungle for 14 years being a vegetarian. Responding to this, Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya threatened to ‘Vadh’ (kill) him, stating that it is ‘contemptuous and hurts the sentiments of Lord Ram devotees’. “The statement given by Jitendra Awhad is contemptuous and hurts the sentiment of Lord Ram devotees…I would urge Maharashtra and the central government to take strict action against people who speak foul of Lord Ram…If strict actions are not taken against him, then I will kill the Jitendra Awhad. I’m giving a warning,” ANI quoted Paramhans Acharya as saying.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad’s statement, Ayodhya Seer Paramhans Acharya says, “The statement given by Jitendra Awhad is contemptuous and hurts the sentiment of Lord Ram devotees…I would urge Maharashtra and the central government to… pic.twitter.com/nfweYJGbBQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2024



Awhad, NCP MLA (Sharad Pawar faction), stated that Lord Ram was a Bahujan and a non-vegetarian and was a hunter. “We don’t read history and forget everything in politics. Ram is ours. Of us Bahujans. Who used to hunt to eat… Ram was never a vegetarian. He was a non-vegetarian. How can a man who lived in the jungle for 14 years remain a vegetarian,” Jitendra Awhad said.

Read more on Latest Ayodhya News on India.com.