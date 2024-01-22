By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’: Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha
Yog Guru Ramdev says, “We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the pranpratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’ is taking place…”
