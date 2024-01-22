Home

Uttar Pradesh

New Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’: Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha

New Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’: Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha

New Beginning Of 'Ram Rajya': Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha

New Beginning Of 'Ram Rajya': Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha

Yog Guru Ramdev says, “We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the pranpratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’ is taking place…”

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ayodhya News on India.com.