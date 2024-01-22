New Beginning Of ‘Ram Rajya’: Ramdev On Pran Pratishtha

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: January 22, 2024 11:31 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Yog Guru Ramdev says, “We came here when Ram Lalla was in a tent. Today, a grand temple is coming up. A new history of Sanatana is being created today. With the pranpratishtha at Ram Temple, a new beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’ is taking place…”

