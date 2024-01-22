Home

Pran Pratishtha Special: Expectant Mothers Delay Delivery, Want Baby’s Arrival With Ram Lalla

Ayodhya: Ram Lalla has returned after 500 years to his birthplace with the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony that was held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the holy rituals during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Lakhs of devotees attended the event and it seems like the excitement is never going to end. The day is so pious that devotees are ready to do anything to make it part of their lives. Some expectant mothers have expressed an usual desire that has even surprised the doctors. These mothers are fervently requesting doctors at a to schedule their deliveries on January 22, coinciding with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. These mothers want their babies to be birth on the same holy day as they consider it auspicious for their newborns.

