‘Ram Lalla Calling…’: Acharya Who Saw Idol Development Reveals Unheard Facts About Arun Yogiraj

Facts Behind Sculpting Of Lord Ram’s Idol: Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who gained fame for sculpting Lord Ram’s idol, now consecrated in the newly-constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, used to wake up in the middle of the night for the last seven months, stating that “Ram Lalla is calling him.” These were the words of Acharya Sumdhur Shastri, a scholar of Sanskrit and music, who witnessed the striking of the first chisel on the stone to the installation of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum.

Here’s What Sumdhur Shastri Witnessed and Experienced

As per Shastri, initially, names of several sculptors came up to make Lord Ram’s idol such as Satyanarayan Pandey came up to make the idol and then JJ Bhatt’s name was also popped up. But finally Arun Yogiraj was selected by the Trust to make the idol of Ram Lalla for the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir.

“The trust’s instructions were clear that Ram Lalla’s idol should resemble a child’s form, with a height of 51 inches, and a special focus on the details of hair and features. The discussion went into great detail about capturing all the divine attributes,” Shastri said while speaking to Aaj Tak.

Read more on Latest Ayodhya News on India.com.