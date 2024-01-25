‘Ram Lalla Looks Different’: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj After Seeing Ornamentation Of Idol

Home

New Delhi: Arun Yogiraj, who became famous after crafting the idol of Lord Ram, has revealed that Ram Lalla looked completely different after the Alanakaran (ornamentation) ceremony, which was performed in Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. According to the sculptor, the Lord’s idol has completely transformed after the Alanakaran ceremony during the Pran Pratishtha. “Lalla looked completely different. I thought to myself that this was not my work. Lord Ram had completely transformed after the Alanakaran (ornamentation) ceremony,” Yogiraj told Aaj Tak TV in an interview.

“Nirman hote samay alag the, sthaphit hone ke baad alag the. Mujhe laga ki ye mera kaam nahi hai. Ye to bahut alag dikhte hain. Bhagwan ne alag roop le liye hain (Yogiraj stated that the idol looked completely different at various stages. After the Alanakaran ceremony, Ram Lalla looked completely different.)”

