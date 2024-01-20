Ram Mandir Special: India’s Most Expensive Ramayana Is On Display In Ayodhya, Price Is 1.65 Lakh | Watch

Home

India’s most expensive Ramayana book has reached the holy city of Ayodhya and has become the center of attraction for all people. The weight of the Ramayana is 45 kg and it comes in three boxes.

Ayodhya: A unique Ramayana has recently arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya and has become the center of attraction for all Lord Ram devotees. This Ramayana boasts several merits, with its major draw being its status as the most expensive and most beautiful Ramayana in the country, priced at Rs 1,65,000. It features three boxes designed to resemble the Ram temple, mirroring the temple’s three floors. The wood used for its design is American walnut wood and saffron. Notably, the Ramayana is a holy book and a Sanskrit epic which was written by Valmiki. It tells the life story of Lord Ram.

“We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world’s most expensive Ramayana.””The design of the outer box, the paper, and everything that makes it…It has a three-floor box like the Ram Mandir being built with three floors. So it has also been designed similarly. There is a stand on the top floor to read the book,” ANI quoted Manoj Sati, the bookseller.

“The design of the outer box, the paper, and everything that makes it…It has a three-floor box like the Ram Mandir being built with three floors. So it has also been designed similarly. There is a stand on the top floor to read the book,” he added.

Devotees are thronging the holy city and bringing unique and special things with them to offer Lord Ram. Similarly, devotees from Chhattisgarh have brought ‘Sweet Ber’ from Shivrinarayan in Champa district. As many as 17 devotees arrived in Ayodhya to hand over the fruits to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust.

“We have brought ‘sweet ber’ from Chhattisgarh’s Shivrinarayan, which is also Ram Lalla’s maternal home. A team of 17 ‘Rambhakts’ has arrived here in Ayodhya,” ANI quoted Anup Yadav, a devotee.

A per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Shivrinarayan was the maternal home of Lord Ram. During 14 years of exile (vanvaas), when Ram reached the place with Lakshman, a devotee named Shabri fed him her ate ‘sweet Ber’.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.