‘After 500 years, Ram Lalla Has Returned…’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, after attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple, on Monday, expressed his joy and stated that after 500 years Ram Lalla has returned to his birthplace.

Published: January 22, 2024 3:09 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

mohan bhagwat
Ayodhya: After attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed his joy, by stating that Ram Lalla has returned to his birthplace after 500 years. Bhagwat attended the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

