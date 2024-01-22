Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘After 500 years, Ram Lalla Has Returned…’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Ayodhya

‘After 500 years, Ram Lalla Has Returned…’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, after attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple, on Monday, expressed his joy and stated that after 500 years Ram Lalla has returned to his birthplace.

‘After 500 years, Ram Lalla Has Returned…’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: After attending the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed his joy, by stating that Ram Lalla has returned to his birthplace after 500 years. Bhagwat attended the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Ayodhya News on India.com.