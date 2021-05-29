New Delhi: Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who had tested positive for coronavirus is currently on oxygen support and his condition is critical. In a health bulletin released on Friday, Medanta Hospital, Lucknow said,”Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support”. Also Read - 177 Cases of MIS-C Reported Among Children in Delhi-NCR Amid Raging Pandemic | What we Know so Far

Khan had tested positive of COVID19 on May 9 and since then he is being treated by a team of doctors. His son Abdullah Azam had also contracted the deadly virus, however, his tested negative a few days back.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.

On May 2, the jail administration tried to convince Azam Khan for treatment at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University but the SP leader had refused to move out of the jail.

Later he was convinced and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital. Thirteen other inmates of the jail had also tested positive for COVID-19 after they complained of fever and cough.