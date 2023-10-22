Home

Uttar Pradesh

‘Hamara Encounter Bhi…’: Azam Khan As UP Police Shift Him To Different Jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan expressed fear of being killed in an encounter as he and his son were being shifted to different jails by Uttar Pradesh police.

‘Hamara Encounter Bhi...’: Azam Khan As UP Police Shift Him To Different Jail. | Photo: ANI

Rampur: The Uttar Pradesh Police transferred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam to different jails from Rampur on Saturday night. During the shifting procedure, as they were being taken away by the police, Khan, who was convicted in a fake birth certificate case, expressed fear of being killed in an encounter, stating, “Anything can happen to us; we could encounter something on our way.” Notably, a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam in a fake birth certificate case on October 18.

The court awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000 on Azam Khan, his wife and son.

#WATCH | “Hamara encounter bhi ho sakta hai…Kuch bhi ho sakta hai,” said Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan earlier today after he was brought out of Rampur Jail to be taken to Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/f1irE1MTPL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2023



According to Rampur Additional SP Sansar Singh, Khan was shifted from the jail due to security reasons. He is being shifted to Hardoi Jail and his son Abdullah Azam is moved to Sitapur Jail, TOI reported.

