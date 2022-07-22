Azam Khan reaction on Lulu Mall controversy: Reacting to the row over Lucknow’s Lulu mall controversy, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan said he never visited any mall ever so he is not aware of any such thing. Taking to media persons, he said, “I have not seen Lulu or Lolu. I have not gone to any mall. What is this Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo…?” The Lulu Mall controversy started after a video of eight Muslim men offering namaz at the mall went viral on July 12. A police case was registered on complaint of mall authorities and four of these men were arrested by the police.Also Read - '80% Hindus, Rest From Other Communities': Lulu Mall Rubbishes Muslim Bias Charge in Hiring Employees

#WATCH | Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan reacts to ‘Lulu Mall’ which was inaugurated on July 10th by CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/zsRoAmKcVK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 21, 2022

Earlier, taking note of the Lulu mall row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hauled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside Lulu mall directing the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.

He also stressed that a shopping mall should or a business establishment should not be a political breeding ground.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police detained three people from Lucknow’s Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

As per police officials, the three arrested people belonged to Hindu Samaj Party. They were detained at the mall’s entry gate. On July 15, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons amid the row over namaz inside the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow, police said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. This comes after a video went viral in which some people can be seen offering namaz inside the mall. The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10.

However, the General Manager of Lulu Mall, Sameer Verma said that the mall does not allow any prayers. “Lulu Mall respects all the religions and kind of worshipping is not permitted here. In this regard, we provide strict training to our staff to keep an eye on such incidents,” he said.