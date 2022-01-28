New Delhi: Azamgarh Vidhan Sabha seat is among the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh which is set to go on polls from February 10. Situated in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, the key constituency is perceived as a stronghold of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. It has been represented by Durga Prasad Yadav of Samajwadi Party since 1996. As an Independent candidate Yadav had won the seat in past as well in 1985.Also Read - Zahoorabad: How Things Stand On Ground On a Seat Critical For Om Prakash Rajbhar And SP. Key Points

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, he (Durga Prasad Yadav) retained the seat by defeating BJP's Akhilesh with a margin of 26262 votes. In the 2012 UP Assembly elections as well, the Samajwadi Party had won this constituency by a formidable margin of 31,441 votes. Durga Prasad Yadav had then got 93,629 votes.

Uttar Pradesh – Azamgarh Result Candidate Parties Votes Durga Prasad Samajwadi Party 88087 Akhilesh Bharatiya Janata Party 61825 Bhupendra Bahujan Samaj Party 58185 Patiram Rashtriya Lok Dal 1345 Priyanka Chauhan Bahujan Mukti Party 1061 Manjay Jan Adhikar Party 792 Bhola Rashtrawadi Janwadi Manch 519 None Of The Above None Of The Above 2134

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav had won the seat against BJP leader and Bhojpur actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' with the margin of 259874 votes. In 2014 general elections, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had registered victory from the seat, securing 35.43% votes.

Decoding Azamgarh

According to data from the Election Commission of India, Azamgarh has a total of 3,41,273 registered voters. It comprises 1,89,034 male and 1,52,220 female registered voters. The Azamgarh district, demographically, comprises 84% Hindus and 16% Muslims. Of the 84% Hindus, 21% are estimated to be non-Yadavs. Notably, Yadavs and Muslims voters with a combined 37% strength are likely to emerge as kingmakers.

Speculations were rife that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav could contest from Gopalpur—one of the five Assembly segments of Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency. To a question about him contesting the Assembly elections, Akhilesh had said, “I will take the permission of the people in Azamgarh and then contest the elections from there.”

Sources had also claimed that Akhilesh was preparing to contest from Gopalpur in Azamgarh, which is also his parliamentary constituency. But now the party has decided to field the former UP CM from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, considered to be another SP turf.

Rechristening on Cards

Earlier last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth had hinted at renaming Azamgarh as Aryamgarh. “There should be no doubt that this university will truly turn Azamgarh into Aryamgarh”, CM Yogi had said. Addressing an event in Azamgarh, the home turf of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, “The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has decided to provide free food, including wheat and rice, to all the 15 crores Antyodaya cardholders until Holi. The government has taken the responsibility of taking care of the poor and marginalised people.”

What Does Opinion Poll Predict?

Zee News’ opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP might get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.

Azamgarh | Date of Polling: Monday, 07 March

Azamgarh | Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March