Azamgarh Election Result LIVE: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes on Thursday for Azamgarh Assembly seats in Uttar Prades. While the trends are likely to start coming in by 9 AM, the final results are expected by the evening. This seat has been represented by Durga Prasad Yadav of the Samajwadi Party since 1996. As an Independent candidate, Yadav had won the seat in past as well in 1985. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, he (Durga Prasad Yadav) retained the seat by defeating BJP's Akhilesh with a margin of 26262 votes. The seats witnessed a tough contest between the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Azamgarh.