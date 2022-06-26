Azamgarh Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes in the Azamgarh seat for the Lok Sabha Bypoll is underway amid tight security. The polling for Lok Sabha bypoll for the Azamgarh seat took place on June 23. The bypoll in Azamgarh constituency was necessitated after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA in the elections earlier this year, resigned from the seat. Akhilesh Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Azamgarh Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022.Also Read - Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes for 3 Lok Sabha Seats and 7 Assembly Seats Begins Amid Multi-tier Security

