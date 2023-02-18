Home

3 MBBS Students Drown In River At UP’s Kachhla Ganga Ghat While Bathing

A group of 5 MBBS students from government medical college had ventured out to take bath in river Ganga, wherein 2 were saved by local divers.

Budaun: In an unfortunate incident three students from Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh district are feared drowned after they ventured into deep water while bathing in river Ganga, police said on Saturday. A group of five students had gone to take a bathe and two were rescued by local divers.

According to police, a group of five MBBS students had gone to take bath at Kachhla Ganga Ghat on Saturday afternoon and ventured into deep water. They are aged between 22 to 26 years.

College Principal Dr Dharmendra Gupta said the students are from the 2019 batch.

Identified as Jai Maurya (Jaunpur), Pavan Prakash (Ballia), Naveen Sengar (Hathras), Pramod Yadav (Gorakhpur) and Ankush Gehlot (Bharatpur, Rajasthan), they all had gone to take a bath without informing the college administration, he added.

As they started drowning, local divers saved Gehlot and Yadav. Meanwhile, a hunt is on for the rest of the students. District Magistrate of Budaun Manoj Kumar said SSP is at the spot, and efforts are on to trace the three missing students.

Local divers have been pressed into action, he said, adding that the incident will be probed.

(with PTI inputs)

