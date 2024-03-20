Home

Badaun Double Murder: Father Of 2 Killed Children Says Accused Demanded Rs 5000, Not Aware of Exact Intention

Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the accused is aged between 25-30 and will be disclosing their details after further investigation.

Police said the deceased's family has named the accused's brother also who is on the run.

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A day after two children were mercilessly hacked to death in Badaun’s Baba Colony in Uttar Pradesh, the father of the deceased kids on Wednesday said the accused demanded Rs 5,000 and he was not aware of the exact intention of the people who committed the crime.

“I was unaware of the encounter (of the accused). He (the accused) was trying to run away but the police caught him. There were two people. I live outside. We had no interaction with them before. We are unaware as to why this happened,” he said.

#WATCH | Budaun Double Murder Case | Father of the deceased children, says, "I was unaware of the encounter (of the accused)…He (the accused) was trying to run away but the police caught him. There were two people. I live outside…We had no interaction with them before. We are… pic.twitter.com/6ClSXlWCmC — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

One of the surviving brothers of the two deceased children and eyewitness to the incident said, “The man from salon had come here. He took my brothers upstairs, I don’t know why he killed them. He tried to attack me too, but I pushed away his knife, pushed him away and ran down. I suffered injuries in my hand and head…Two people (accused) had come here…”

Speaking to ANI, SSP Badaun said that the deceased’s family has named the accused’s brother also who is on the run.

“The accused Sajid entered the house yesterday at around 7:30 PM and went to the terrace where the children were playing. He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the deceased children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the deceased children,” he said.

Meanwhile, police officers and security personnel conducted a flag march in the city this morning where the incident happened.

Earlier, Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the accused is aged between 25-30. We will be disclosing their details after further investigation.

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as locals protested against the ghastly double-murder.

Badaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar said that some people got agitated after the incident and they were asked to maintain peace. Speaking about the victims, the DM said.

(With inputs from ANI)

