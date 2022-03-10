Badaun District Election Result LIVE: The Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh comprises six assembly constituencies such as Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur and Dataganj. In 2017 assembly polls, Mahesh Chandra Gupta of BJP had won from Badaun assembly seat in Badaun district, while Omkar Singh of Samajwadi Party had won from Sahaswan assembly seat. Kushagra Sagar of BJP had won from Bisauli, and Dhamendra Singh Shakya of BJP had won from Shekhupur. Significantly, Rajeev Kumar Singh Alias Babbu Bhaiya of BJP had won from Dataganj and Radha Krishan Sharma of BJP had won from Bilsi. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. As the final picture will be clear by the noon time, early trends are expected to start coming in by 8 AM. Follow India.com for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Badaun district.Also Read - Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM