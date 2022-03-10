Badaun Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Badaun Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Badaun is one of the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh and comes under the Budaun District. Mahesh Chandra Gupta of BJP had in 2017 won this seat by defeating Abid Raza Khan from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 16467 votes. The key candidates this time from this constituency include Rajni Singh from Congress, Mahesh Gupta from BJP, Raees Ahmed from SP and Rajesh Kumar Singh from BSP.Also Read - Mohali, Kharar, Derabassi Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly