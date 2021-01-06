Badaun Gangrape Case Latest Update: Soon after the Badaun gangrape case came to limelight, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two people in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Giving further details, Badaun District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said the arrest was made on Tuesday night after the post-mortem report confirmed rape while the priest is on the run. He also informed that the victim’s leg and a rib bone were fractured and there were injuries in her private parts. Also Read - Woman Gang-raped by 17 Men While Husband Held Hostage in Jharkhand, NCW Seeks Report

The incident has triggered hue and cry in the political circles after it took place on Sunday and the matter came to light when her body was brought home at night. The FIR was registered two days later following which the duo was nabbed. Also Read - 39-Year-Old Man Arrested Under NSA for Selling 'Beef' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The district magistrate has also said the administration would try to charge the accused under stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). He also said that a team has been constituted to look into the arrest of the other accused person. Also Read - NCW Notice to Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Urvashi Rautela, and 3 Others For Allegedly Endorsing Firm Accused of Exploiting Girls

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought immediate intervention of the UP police in the matter. The Commission has also said it will send its member to probe the incident.

The woman, employed as an anganwadi worker, was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and his two aides in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The family of the deceased has alleged police apathy for the delay caused in filing the FIR in the case.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh seeking immediate intervention in the matter. A member, NCW will meet the victim’s family members and police officials, it said.

Badaun’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said two of the accused were arrested on Tuesday, while the priest is on the run and the station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case.

“On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman, who had gone to a temple, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant (priest) and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night, while the mahant is still absconding,” Sharma said.