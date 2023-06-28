Home

Bakri Eid 2023: UP Police Beefs Up Security in State, Identifies Over 2000 Sensitive Hotspots

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Wednesday spoke about the state’s preparedness in view of the Bakra-Eid celebrations. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Kumar said that the authorities have identified 2213 sensitive hotspots and deployed forces for dealing with anti-social elements.

“We have identified 2213 sensitive hotspots. We have prepared our teams and deployed forces for dealing with anti-social elements & we have deployed Rapid Action Force for dealing with riots,” Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law & Order said on Bakra-Eid security preparations.

Sale of Meat Prohibited Along the Routes Fixed for Kanwar Yatra

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to prohibit the sale of meat in the open along the routes fixed for the Kanwar Yatra, which will commence from July 4.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the directions in this regard while chairing a review meeting with senior officials, including police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and superintendents of police, ahead of the upcoming festival season, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Adityanath said that this year due to “Adhimas” (additional month), Shravan is of two months duration. The festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period, he said.

“The traditional Kanwar Yatra will take place in the holy month of Shravan starting from July 4. Before this, Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. This time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. So, we have to be constantly alert and careful.” he said.

“Respecting the belief of devotees, meat should not be allowed to be sold in the open on the Kanwar route. The route should remain clean and sanitised. There should be provision for streetlights. Since the weather is hot, arrangements for drinking water should also be made,” the CM said.

According to the statement, Adityanath asked the officials to install CCTV cameras on the yatra route and also deploy divers. The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance so that traffic is not obstructed, he ordered.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that the sound level of DJ, music, etc to be used during the Kanwar procession is as per the prescribed standards. “Give permission to the organisers of the event. But ensure that everyone follows the rules and regulations,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.