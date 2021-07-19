Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued fresh directives ahead of Bakrid 2021, prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The government also issued orders against any kind of animal sacrifice at public places in the state.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Joins Other States to Cancel Kanwar Yatra Amid COVID 3rd Wave Threat | Full List Here

Charing a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of the festival, an official spokesperson said here. In view of COVID pandemic, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakrid celebrations, the official said.

It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices, he said. Special care should be taken for maintaining cleanliness, the official added. The festival of Bakrid is scheduled to be celebrated later this week.

(With inputs from PTI)