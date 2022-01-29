Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Bareilly Assembly Constituency will go to polls on phase two of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 14. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has fielded Rajesh Kumar Agarwal from the Bareilly seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Arun Saxena as its candidate from the assembly constituency. Bareilly Assembly seat is currently represented by Arun Kumar from BJP. The BJP had registered poll victory from the Bareilly seat in the last two assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Karhal Assembly Constituency: A Prestige Battle For Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

In 2017, BJP’s Arun Kumar had won the Bareilly Assembly seat by defeating Congress leader Prem Prakash Agarwal with a margin of 28,667 votes. Arun Kumar had won 1,15,010 votes while Prem Prakash Agarwal got 86,343. The BJP has won the Bareilly Assembly seat consecutively since 1985. Also Read - Swami Prasad Maurya or RPN Singh - Who Will Win The Hot Seat of Padrauna?

Key Candidates from Bareilly Assembly Constituency

Arun Saxena from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Rajesh Kumar Agrawal from Samajwadi party (SP) Also Read - Mirzapur Ki 'Gaddi' Par Kaun? How Political Arithmetic Holds On High-Stake Seat

What happened in 2017: A look at figures

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 124 Bareilly GEN Dr. Arun Kumar M BJP 115010 Prem Prakash Agarwal M NIC 86343 2012 124 Bareilly GEN Dr. Arun Kumar M BJP 68983 Dr. Anil Sharma M SP 41921

Kasganj Assembly Seat – Key Dates

Date of Polling: Friday, February 14

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10-March 7. The results for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls will be announced on March 10. Polling for first and second phase will be held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 assembly seats across 11 districts and 55 assembly seats in nine districts. The voting for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts in third phase of Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20. In fourth phase, the polling for 60 assembly seats in nine districts on February 23. The polling for fourth phase will be held on February 27 for 60 assembly seats across 11 districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu Assembly seat in Prayagraj district.

Uttar Pradesh Election: What does opinion poll say

Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP might get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.

In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47 per cent of people are likely to choose Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP. And, as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share.