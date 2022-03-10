Bareilly Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Bareilly Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly took place in seven phases from February 10-March 7. Bareilly Assembly seat is currently represented by Arun Kumar from BJP. The BJP had registered poll victory from the Bareilly seat in the last two assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, BJP’s Arun Kumar had won the Bareilly Assembly seat by defeating Congress leader Prem Prakash Agarwal with a margin of 28,667 votes. Arun Kumar had won 1,15,010 votes while Prem Prakash Agarwal got 86,343. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - Mathura Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bareilly Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.