New Delhi: Schools are also referred to as "Temples of learning" where young minds and souls are exposed to different kinds of education so that they become better human beings and good citizens.

But what if the schools start behaving in a manner that is least expected of them.

One such incident is reported from Izzatnagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh where allegedly, 35 children were held hostage by the school authorities for non-payment of fees. The incident reportedly took place at the Heartmann School. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Teen Girl Hangs Self To Death After Rape By Father

The Parents’ Association of the school has decided to lodge a complaint against the school authorities following this drastic step. According to reports, the school management had confined the children in a room on Saturday because of non-payment of fees.

When the parents came to pick up the children after school hours, they came to know about the children being locked in a room after which they created an uproar and called the police asking for help when the authorities did not let the children go.

After the police intervention, the children were taken out of the principal’s office.

The children were visibly scared and some of them were crying, say the reports.

The school management did not respond to calls regarding the incident.

Parents’ Association President Ankur Saxena said that he had been apprised of the incident and would discuss the issue at a meeting on Sunday after which they would lodge a formal complaint.

Sanjay Kumar, Inspector, Police Station Izzatnagar, said that no case had yet been filed against the school.

(With agency inputs)