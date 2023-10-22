Home

Bareilly SHOCKER: 3 Held For Unnatural Sex With Mare, Cop Accused Of Taking Hush Money

A viral video showed the five accused engaging in unnatural sex with a female horse or mare in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

Bareilly Viral News: In a shameful incident, three men were arrested by the police in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly having unnatural sexual intercourse with a mare even as a senior police officer has been accused of taking a bribe to hush up the case.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media platforms on Saturday, showed the five accused- all in their early 20s, engaging in the stomach churning act as the poor beast writhed in pain.

A senior police official said the three young men, identified as Devendra (22), Rizwan (23) and Aamir (21) were arrested on Saturday, while efforts are on to nab the other two accused — Bhagwat Sharan and Zeeshan.

A disturbing video of the incident was shared on social media by Himanshu Patel, an animal rights activist.

In the video, Bhagwat Sharan, a resident of Inayatpur village in Nawabganj, is seen engaging in unnatural sex with the mare while Zeeshan was seen holding the reins of the animal. The other accused– Devendra, Rizwan and Aamir, can be seen cheering on their friend as carries out the vile act.

Meanwhile, Patel has accused an Inspector at the Hafizganj police station of taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the accused men to hush up the matter. In a written complaint to senior police officials of the district, including Inspector General Dr. Rakesh Singh, Patel claimed that a senior cop at the station took hush money from the accused and tried to cover up the abominable misdeeds of the accused men.

Patel claimed that no action has been taken so far against the accused cop.

IG Rakesh Singh said an internal inquiry has been ordered against the accused policeman and the department will ensure strict action against him if found guilty.

Hafizganj Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh said police has registered a case against the five accused under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that raids are being to arrested two more accused in the case who are currently on the run.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

