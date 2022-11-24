Bareilly Shocker! Army Jawan Dies After Being Pushed Under Train by TTE

The deceased has been identified as Sonu. Officials said that he was pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Platform Number 2 of Bareilly Junction railway station in the morning.

Bareilly/UP: An Army jawan died after a TTE allegedly pushed him under a moving train following an argument here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sonu. Officials said that he was pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Platform Number 2 of Bareilly Junction railway station in the morning.

Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Supan Bore has been booked for attempt to murder. He has been absconding since the incident, officials said. “We are looking at the CCTV footage,” Senior Finance Manager of Moradabad Division under the Northern Railways, Sudhir Singh, said.

According to railway officials, an argument broke out between Bore and Sonu over ticket. In a fit of anger, Bore allegedly pushed the army man out and he fell under the train. “He was rushed to a military hospital. He was admitted in critical condition,” an official said.

Station House Officer of Government Railway Police Ajit Pratap Singh said, “TTE Bore has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). He is absconding and efforts to arrest him are on.”

If reports are to be believed, some co-passengers thrashed the TTE after the incident.