Bhadohi: At least 3 people have died as a fire engulfed a Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. Two minor boys –12-year-old, and 10-year-old, and a 45-year-old woman died while 42 people were injured, according to officials. An official of the fire department said that the unfortunate incident took place around 9.30 pm when an aarti was being performed with almost 300 people inside the place of worship.

Uttar Pradesh | At around 9pm a fire broke out at Durga puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital: Anil Kumar, SP, Bhadohi pic.twitter.com/dOJpmHAukF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022

Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 33 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi. So far, the condition of the patients is reported to be stable as per officials.

Prima facie, an electric short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire, but the matter is still being probed according to

The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.