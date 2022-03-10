Bhadohi Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Bhadohi Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. Ravindra Nath Tripathi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sitting MLA from the Bhadohi Assembly seat. It will be interesting to see if Ravindra Nath Tripathi will hold onto the seat. The Bhadohi seat will see a three-way contest between BJP’s Ravindra Nath Tripathi, Samajwadi Party leader Zahid Beg and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Dara Chauhan. 12 candidates – 10 men and 2 women – have contested from the Bhadohi Assembly Election. The BJP had won the Bhadohi seat three times while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had each won twice since the 1977 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - Election Results 2022: How To Check Results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

7 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.