Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: Bhadohi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Election on March 7. The result for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election will be declared on March 10. Ravindra Nath Tripathi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the sitting MLA from the Bhadohi Assembly seat. Tripathi had won the seat by a narrow margin of 1,105 votes by defeating Samajwadi Party’s Zahid Beg in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election.Also Read - Azamgarh: Will Samajwadi Party Be Able to Withhold Its Decade-long Castle This Time?

Bhadohi Braces For Tough Battle Between BJP-SP

This time, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had retained Zahid Beg while hoping to spell magic in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. Other parties are yet to announce candidates for the Bhadohi seat. In the 2012 Uttar Prades Election, Samajwadi Party’s Zahid Beg had won the Bhadohi Assembly seat by a margin of 16,241 votes. Zahid Beg had received 78,698 votes to win the seat by defeating Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who had then contested on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, received 62,457 votes.

The BJP had won the Bhadohi seat three times while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had each won twice since the 1977 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Congress has not won Bhadohi seat since 1980. We hope to see another close contest in the Bhadohi Assembly constituency if BJP fields its sitting MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi in the seat.

Bhadohi: A look at key figures

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 392 Bhadohi GEN Ravindra Nath Tripathi M BJP 79519 Zahid Beg M SP 78414 2012 392 Bhadohi GEN Jahid Beg M SP 78698 Ravindranath Tripathi M BSP 62457 2009 By Polls Bhadohi (SC) Madhubala F SP 60507 Amar S. Saroj M BSP 55487 2007 233 Bhadohi (SC) Archana Saroj F BSP 47555 Deena Nath Bhashkar M SP 41225 2002 233 Bhadohi (SC) Deenanath Bhaskar M SP 52427 Uma Shanker M BSP 34609 1996 249 Bhadohi (SC) Purnmasi Pankaj M BJP 49890 Dinanath Bhaskar M SP 49099 1993 249 Bhadohi (SC) Mewa Lal Bagi M BSP 58981 Puranmasi Pankaj M BJP 41730 1991 249 Bhadohi (SC) Puranmasi Pankaj M BJP 29016 Mool Chand M JD 26910 1989 249 Bhadohi (SC) Mool Chand M JD 35621 Banwari Ram M INC 19617 1985 249 Bhadohi (SC) Mulchand M LKD 24076 Banvari Ram M INC 19550 1980 249 Bhadohi (SC) Banwari Ram M INC(I) 16257 Mithai Lal M JNP(SC) 12332 1977 249 Bhadohi (SC) Mithai Lal M JNP 23239 Moolchand M INC 22871 1974 249 Bhadohi (SC) Ram Nihor M BKD 20827 Murlidhar M BJS 15023 1969 254 Bhadohi (SC) Ram Nihor M BKD 18088 Harigain M INC 17857 1967 254 Bhadohi (SC) H.Ram M INC 20036 K.Prasad M BJS 18866 1962 258 Bhadohi GEN Banshidhar Pandey M INC 16190 Ramdeo Prasad Ambash M JS 10570

Bhadohi Assembly constituency in Purvanchal – Its significance

Situated in Sant Ravidas Nagar district, the Bhadohi Assembly constituency lies in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. It comes under the Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency which came into existence following delimitation in 2008. According to the data with the Election Commission of India, Bhadohi has 3,80,739 registered voters including 2,11,810 male and 1,68,897 female voters and 32 voters in the ‘others’ category.

Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region

The voting for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress (INC) and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ahead of the polling, Zee News teamed up with DesignBoxed to conduct the country’s biggest Opinion Poll to understand the pulse of the voters in Uttar Pradesh. In this poll, the state of Uttar Pradesh was divided into six regions — Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP and Rohilkhand. As per the Zee Opinion Poll, the BJP is projected to dominate in the Purvanchal region with 39 per cent vote share while the Samajwadi Party is likely to get 36 per cent, Bahujan Samaj Party is predicted to get 11 per cent and Congress only 8 per cent. The Purvanchal region has 17 districts such as Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Chandauli, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Mau, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar-Bhadohi, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra and Varanasi.