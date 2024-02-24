Home

Uttar Pradesh

Homes Of ‘Innocents’ Razed By Bulldozers, ‘Guilty’ Escaping Unscathed In BJP’s Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Homes Of 'Innocents' Razed By Bulldozers, 'Guilty' Escaping Unscathed In BJP's Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, who joined her brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP's Moradabad today, also attacked the BJP regime in the state over the recent paper leaks scandal.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Moradabad, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a blistering attack against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that Yogi Adityanath dispensation was demolishing the homes of “innocent people” while the “guilty” manage to escape unscathed.

The Congress general secretary, who joined her brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP’s Moradabad today, also attacked the BJP regime in the state over the recent paper leaks scandal.

“When I came here in 2022, we had made a plan in the manifesto on how to stop repeated question paper leaks. It consisted of a job calendar, which would have the examination date and the date of appointment. We also spoke about making a commission to address all the injustices that had taken place,” Priyanka said while addressing a public gathering in Moradabad.

The Congress general secretary also said that unemployment and inflation are rising in the country.

“The farmers were protesting yesterday. The farmers are protesting today also but the government is not listening to them. In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers did not run on the homes of those who crushed farmers under their jeeps, tortured women and leaked question papers. In this government, the bulldozer is not moved on guilty but only on the homes of innocent people,” she said.

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Vadra said the word “nyay” (justice) was added to the name because injustice is being done to women, children and farmers of the country, adding ” until you bring about a change, your circumstances will not change”

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed its journey from Moradabad after a two-day halt for the march’s final leg in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party’s Moradabad MP ST Hasan also participated in the yatra.

“At present, the country is going through a terrible situation. Till date, there has never been such a threat to communal harmony. Today, all Indians want that our love and the Ganga-Jamuni culture to remain intact,” Hasan said.

Rousing welcome for Gandhi siblings

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joined her brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Saturday.

Priyanka will accompany Rahul during the last leg of the Nyay Yatra in the state as it passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

The Gandhi siblings received a rousing welcome from supporters and workers with people raising slogans like ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’, ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’ and ‘Congress party zindabad’ as the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad.

Jam-packed streets are echoed by the chants of "Congress party Zindabad.. Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" as Shri @RahulGandhi ji resumes the Yatra from Moradabad accompanied by AICC General secretary Smt @priyankagandhi ji. #BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/0FcEHbAvI9 — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) February 24, 2024

The Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.

“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from different walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep,” Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to join the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation.

Rahul to deliver lectures at Cambridge, Yatra on break

The Congress had said February 26 to March 1 will be break days for the yatra to allow Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28.

The Gandhi scion will be also attending important meetings in New Delhi during this period, the Congress had said.

Nyay Yatra to resume on March 2

The yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2. It will then move into Madhya Pradesh and cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain among other districts of the state.

On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He had offered prayers at the temple on November 29, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

