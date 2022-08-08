Prayagraj: The Bharati Bhavan Library, a public library primarily housing Hindi and Urdu books in Prayagraj and that often served as a meeting place for several leaders during India’s freedom struggle, has been served a house tax notice of Rs 2.87 lakh by the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. This amount includes interest for the tax due since 2018, according to the notice. Librarian Swatantra Pandey said the Bharati Bhavan Library was set up by Brajmohan Lal Bhalla in 1889 in Loknath locality at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. Many leaders used to hold meetings at the library during the freedom struggle. The initial stock of books was provided by Bhalla himself whose collection of books was donated to the library. The establishment of the library was part of the movement of spreading “knowledge” as Madan Mohan Malviya said in his speech that he gave at the time of the opening of the building.Also Read - Mumbai BEST Launches Ho-Ho AC Bus Service for Tourists

On 30 August 1995, India issued a stamp on historic institution Bharti Bhavan ( Hindi & Urdu public) Library.

Tax Never Levied Before

Recently, the municipal corporation sent a house tax notice of Rs 2.87 lakh to the library that includes interest from 2018. However, house tax was never collected from the library before 2018, he added. Pandey said the Bharati Bhavan Library has no source of income as it does not charge any fees from its readers.

The electricity bill is paid through an annual state government grant of Rs 2 lakh. Apart from this, salaries which amount to a total of Rs 2.75 lakh, are paid to five employees of the library out of the interest earned on fixed deposits.

Houses 600 Years Old Books

Pandey said the library houses manuscripts from 1600s, ‘Panchang’ (almanac) from 1750s to the present time. Social worker Baba Abhay Awasthi said the Bharati Bhavan Library houses 600 years old manuscripts. “If tax burden is imposed on Bharti Bhavan like this, it will end up getting closed very soon and people will be forced to go to private libraries,” he said. Madan Mohan Malaviya, Balkrishna Bhatt, Jawaharlal Nehru and Purshottam Das Tandon, among others, used to avail facilities of the library, he claimed.