Noida: A day after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, president of the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), on Sunday said he would wait for Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s call till 10 am on Monday on the issue of forging an alliance with the latter’s party, Azad took to Twitter and wrote a famous quote in Hindi, “Viraasat se tay nahin honge Siyaasat ke phaisale, ye to udaan tay karegee,, aasamaan kisaka hai. Jay Bhim. (Inheritance will not be determined by political decisions, it’s the flight that will decide whose sky is it. Jay Bhim.)”Also Read - Election Commission Meet Today to Discuss Punjab Parties' Demand to Postpone Feb 14 Assembly Polls

विरासत से तय नहीं होंगे

सियासत के फैसले,,

ये तो उड़ान तय करेगी,,

आसमान किसका है। जय भीम।। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 17, 2022

Also Read - Zee News' Janta Ka Mood Opinion Poll: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming

Speaking to a news channel on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Azad said his party will fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tooth and nail and ensure their defeat in the upcoming UP assembly election. Accusing the saffron camp of selling the country to the corporates, the Bhim Army chief further added that BJP is denying people fair representation and reservation through privatization. “I am not in politics for posts or seats. I have always fought for Dalits, Muslims, and socially deprived section,” Azad added. Also Read - Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Wait For Akhilesh Bhaiya's Call Till Monday 10 AM

Earlier on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Azad has dubbed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as ‘anti-Dalit’ and made it clear that he is not going to form an alliance with the SP in the upcoming assembly polls. Chandrashekhar claimed that Akhilesh does not understand the meaning of social justice and accused the SP chief of humiliating him. Chandrashekhar Azad had also ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party, Azad Samaj Party, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

“Akhilesh has insulted Dalits. He only needs Dalit votes, not leaders. It has become clear from his behaviour that he is similar to the BJP,” Chandrashekhar said while interacting with the media in Lucknow on Saturday.

He also asserted that the BJP will not be allowed to come to power. “I have had a lot of meetings with Akhilesh Yadav in the last 6 months and we also had many positive conversations, but in the end I felt that Akhilesh does not need Dalits. He does not want Dalit leaders in his alliance. He only wants Dalits to vote for him,” Chandrashekhar told reporters.

He said that all issues including reservation were discussed (with Akhilesh). “Akhilesh assured me he will respond by the evening (on the alliance issue). But he didn’t. Probably doesn’t want an alliance.”

“For nine years, I have been gathering the ‘Bahujan’ (Dalit) community. Our aim is to stop the BJP. An attempt was made to stop my press conference. My fight is not to become an MLA, but to get social justice,” Chandrashekhar added.

He added, “If Akhilesh comes to power, then it is necessary to discuss the situation ahead. Intellectuals have warned us of possible violence against Dalits. Akhilesh humiliated us after 40 days. He insulted the people of the ‘Bahujan’ community.”

Chandrashekhar said, “In the past, we were finalising things regarding the alliance. We were constantly talking to the SP and Akhilesh Yadav. From what we understood from his words, it is clear that he does not want Bahujans in the alliance. Several issues needed to be cleared.”

“The character of political parties changes after coming to power. Such examples have been seen in the previous government. In such a situation, we are determined to work for the protection of Dalit rights. The SP president remained silent on the issue of our rights.” Chandrashekhar had met Akhilesh Yadav at the SP office on Friday. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour.