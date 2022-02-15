Varanasi: Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of Visual Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has stirred up a fresh controversy after he superimposed his face on a painting, putting it in place of Lord Shri Ram, and his wife’s face over the face of Goddess Sita.Also Read - UP Man Walks 70 Km to Reach Ayodhya, Seeks Justice From Lord Ram in Fake Police Case

The picture was displayed at an exhibition organised by the Faculty of Visual Arts at BHU.

The picture triggered outrage amongst students who are now demanding action against the professor and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. The students said that if action is not taken against the professor at the earliest, they will stage a protest.

Amresh Kumar said that this is not a big deal, because Lord Ram belongs to everyone. He did not answer further questions on the issue.

Meanhiwle, the BHU administration has remained silent on the controversy.