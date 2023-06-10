By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BIG Announcement For Car Owners in UP! Govt Cancels All Traffic Challans Between 2017 to 2021 | Details Here
The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all traffic challans for private as well as commercial vehicle owners in the state pending from 2017 to 2021.
New Delhi: In a big relief to vehicle owners, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all traffic challans for private as well as commercial vehicle owners in the state pending from 2017 to 2021. According to the official order, all traffic challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type will be cancelled, Livemint reported.
