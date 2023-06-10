Home

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all traffic challans for private as well as commercial vehicle owners in the state pending from 2017 to 2021.

BIG Announcement For Car Owners in UP! Govt Cancels All Traffic Challans Between 2017 to 2021 | Details Here

New Delhi: In a big relief to vehicle owners, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled all traffic challans for private as well as commercial vehicle owners in the state pending from 2017 to 2021. According to the official order, all traffic challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type will be cancelled, Livemint reported.

