Noida: In a major development for the Greater Noida West area, the metro project work is likely to begin from December this year. As per reports, preparations to begin the project are currently underway and the Uttar Pradesh government has already sent the proposal of the project to the government at the Centre for its approval. The project work is scheduled to start as soon as the project is approved as its Detailed Project Report (DPR) had already been sent to the Centre. And, the project is expected to be approved by the Centre likely in the next two months.

As per reports, the Greater Noida West Metro Project is expected to be developed at a cost of about Rs 1100 crore and around Rs.500 crore is expected to be spent on civil work. The NMRC has also set a target to complete it in 24 months from the date of commencement of work. This route will be made 9.15 km long to cover all the sector-societies of Greater Noida West. Five stations will be built so that all the big societies of the West and the people of the sector get convenience.

Preparations are being made to run from Sector-71 of West Metro Noida to Greater Noida West Sector-2. According to the information, stations of Sector-122, 123, Sector-4, Greater Noida West Sector-12 and Greater Noida West Sector-2 will be built on this route.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has started the process of selection of agency to get the work done on the new route. A tender has been issued. It is believed that with the approval of the Central Government, NMRC will select the manufacturing agency. That is why the tender process is currently progressing at a slow pace. Officials associated with the department believe that work on this route will start in December.

Apart from this, the tender has also been opened for Greater Noida West Metro Line. So far three agencies have come forward. All these applications and documents are being reviewed.