Noida: A 30-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in Noida's Garden Galleria mall late Monday night. The victim, Brajesh Rai, was out with his office colleagues to party when the men got into a fight with the restaurant staffers over the food bill. The fight turned violent after the security guards, bouncers and other staffers attacked the men. Rai was seriously injured in the head during the fight and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to various media reports, five-six of his office collogues were out for drinks and dinner at the lost lemons. At around 11 pm, the staff asked the group to give the last order since it was closing time. That was the time when the argument started. When the bill came, the men raised objections about the price and a fight broke out. The bill was Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000. The brawl took an ugly turn after bouncers came and allegedly started thrashing the men.

Brajesh worked at a private firm and is survived by his wife and their two minor children, who live in Noida's Sector 76. The family hails from Hasanpura village in Bihar's Chhapra district. According to Brajesh's relatives, who did not wish to be identified said said that they were informed about the incident the next morning and also questioned as to why no arrest have been made as yet in the case. "Why have the police not arrested anyone? He was killed over a bill. They could have called the police and resolved the issue. Brajesh has a son and a daughter, both very young. The wife is in shock."

The police, after reviewing the CCTV footage, identified at least eight people. An FIR has been lodged and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Ranvijay Singh said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

The bar was shut on Tuesday and the owner of the restro-pub did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.