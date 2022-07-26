Jalaun/UP: A young girl who could not come to terms with the fact that her buffalo had gone missing and could not be traced, ended her life by hanging in Kurona village of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. According to reports, there were three buffaloes in the house of Baini Kevat.Also Read - Monkeypox in India: Poonawalla's BIG Statement on Manufacturing Vaccine; Suspected Case Reported in Patna | LIVE

Baini's daughter Rajni used to look after the buffaloes and was deeply attached to them. Earlier this month, the buffaloes went out to graze and while two returned in the evening, the third did not.

Baini said that the family made frantic efforts to trace the missing buffalo and even sought police help but failed to find the missing animal.

“My daughter was very upset and had stopped talking to us but we never realised that she would take this extreme step,” he said.

Rajni was found hanging in the house last week. The family rushed her to the hospital in Jhansi but she died during treatment.

No police complaint in this regard has been filed.

