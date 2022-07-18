Gonda: In a bizarre incident, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district has submitted a written complaint against Rain God Indra, and sought action against him for lack of rain. Notably, the farmer identified as Sumit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhala village in the district, submitted the strange complaint during “Samadhan Diwas” (complaint redressal day). Sampurna Samadhan Divas – Total Solution Day – was observed in the Gonda district on Saturday.Also Read - Viral Video: House Demolished to Save Cobra Trapped Between 2 Walls, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral | Watch

In his complaint, Yadav said that poor rainfall in the district had adversely impacted people’s lives. Blaming Lord Indra regarding scarce rains and droughts in the area, Sumit Kumar Yadav wrote, “With this complaint, the complainant hereby wishes to bring this to the notice of honorable officers that it has not rained for the last so many months. People are in great trouble because of the droughts. This situation has caused adverse effects on animals and agriculture. The women and children in families are facing great difficulties due to this. Therefore, we request you to take proper action in this case and oblige.”

Here is the letter:

Meanwhile, the revenue official, identified as N N Verma, recommended action against the “rain god” on a complaint letter. Apparently, he forwarded this letter to the DM’s office for further action, without even reading it.

When the letter went viral, Verma denied having forwarded it. “No such matter came to me. The seal seen on that complaint letter is a duplicate seal. The complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are nominated to respective departments and these complaints are never forwarded to any other offices. So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated,” Dainik Jagran quoted him as saying. Verma also said that a probe would be conducted in the matter to ascertain the truth. However, the letter contained his signature, and a remark that reads ‘forwarded for next action’.