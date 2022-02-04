New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of three candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Election. The BJP has fielded Anil Rajbhar from Shivpur Assembly constituency, Lalchand Chauhan from Ghosi and Daya Shankar Singh from Ballia Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya | A Ground Report

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, along with several other party leaders and MLAs were also present on the occasion, turning it into a mage saffron event. Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Most Preferred CM Choice With 47% Vote Share

The BJP’s allies, Ashish Patel of Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad of Nishad Party, were also in attendance. This is the first time that Yogi Adityanath, a five-time former Lok Sabha MP, is contesting the state Assembly elections as a candidate. Amit Shah had earlier declared Yogi Adityanath as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Vs Chandrashekhar: How Things Stand In Gorakhpur Urban-Video

In 2017, when Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, he had opted to become member of the legislative council instead of contesting an Assembly seat.

Earlier in the day, Shah also addressed a workers’ meeting and said that the BJP was all set to repeat the history of 2014, 2017 and 2019 when it had walked home with an overwhelming majority. He said that the party would win over 300 seats this time.

Yogi Adityanath, while speaking, thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in him and asked every party worker to work like a contestant and ensure BJP’s victory. He lauded Shah for scripting the party’s success and making it the biggest political organisation in the world, adding that the double engine government in Delhi and Lucknow had excelled in various spheres.

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).