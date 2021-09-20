Meerut: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a BJP booth level leader has claimed that his vaccination certificate shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for the sixth, with officials saying it appears to be a case of “mischief” and conspiracy. As per reports, 73-year-old Rampal Singh who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded recently and it shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He accused the health department of negligence and filed a complaint following which, the officials said, a probe has been launched.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 20, 2021: Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi to Take Oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM at 11 AM Today

Singh said he got his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8. However, when he got his certificate downloaded from the official portal, it showed five jabs already administered and the sixth scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022. He said the certificate shows his first dose on March 16, the second on May 8, the third on May 15 and both fourth and fifth on September 15. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Govt Revises Guidelines, Allows 100 People In Weddings, Other Gatherings | Guidelines Here

When contacted, Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan said this may be the first case of somebody being registered more than two times for the vaccine. “Prime facie, it is a case of mischief and conspiracy,” he said. “Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this.” He said the district immunisation officer Praveen Gautam has been asked to probe the matter. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Officials Take Strict Action Against People For Entering State Without RT-PCR Test Report

(With PTI inputs)