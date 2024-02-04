Home

BJP Has Already Accepted Defeat In UP; PDA With Samajwadi Party, Claims Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh claimed that PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) was firmly backing the Samajwadi Party while the BJP has already accepted defeat in the state ahead of the general elections.

Lok Sabha Polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday taunted the BJP over the delay in announcing candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that there is despondency among the ruling party’s cadres in the state and nobody wants to fight a fight a losing battle by accepting a ticket from the saffron brigade.

PDA will vote against BJP

Akhilesh claimed that PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) was firmly backing his party and the BJP has already accepted defeat in the state ahead of the general elections. The former chief minister further said there was an air of despondency among the BJP cadre in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav cited a recent survey as proof that 90 per cent of the state’s backward classes, Dalits and minorities, will come together and vote for the PDA. Hea also claimed that the BJP was staring at significant losses in the state in the upcoming general election.

A recent survey has shown that 49 per cent of the state’s backward classes, 16 per cent Dalits, 21 per cent minorities (Muslims+Sikhs+Buddhists+Christians+Jains and +Tribals) 4 per cent backwards among the general section of the population are with the PDA. They will vote unitedly for the PDA this time,” Akhilesh said in a post on his official X handle.

Youth feel ‘cheated’

The SP chief said all of BJP’s poll gambits have failed this time and thus the ruling party is “struggling” to name its list of Lok Sabha candidates for the state. Launching a scathing attack against the BJP, Yadav said the youth of state feel “cheated” and disillusioned by the BJP rule in the state.

“The youths who were hopeful of the BJP delivering on their promises of employment, feel cheated and disillusioned under their rule. Many in the BJP will also vote to defeat the party’s candidates this time.”

Yadav also accused the BJP of using backdoor tactics to topple governments, citing the recently examples of Maharashtra and Bihar and the political turmoil in Jharkhand.

“Even intellectuals and those who looked up to the party for their so-called probity and political honesty are turning away from them because of the way they returned to power through the back door in Maharashtra and Bihar. The recent political instability in Jharkhand and allegations of foul play in the Chandigarh mayoral polls are further illustrations of the BJP’s bid to wrest power by hook or by crook. All are distressed and disappointed with the BJP,” he said.

‘Anti-BJP’ wave

He claimed an ‘anti-BJP wave’ among farmers was sweeping the state and elsewhere in the country due to false or failed promises to double their income and give them a fair price for their produce, as also non-deliverance on guarantees to get rid of animals damaging crops, and curbing rising agricultural costs.

“This government is driving hard-working professionals to penury by bringing anti-labour laws to favour their billionaire friends. The farmers and labourers have turned against the BJP,” Akhilesh claimed.

“Amid the air of despondency all around and people ready to teach them a lesson, the BJP has already accepted defeat in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

