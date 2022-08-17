Lucknow: Harish Dwivedi, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Basti in Uttar Pradesh has asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Basti and eastern UP as drought-hit, the second UP leader to make the demand in view of deficient rainfall in large parts of the state.Also Read - Historic 230-Year-Old Bara Imambara's Parapet Collapses Due To Heavy Rainfall In Lucknow

This the second BJP leader to ask the UP government to declare parts of the state as drought-hit and start relief operations to help the stressed farmers, reported Hindustan Times. IMD officials had earlier explained the deficient rainfall to the monsoon trough remaining south of its normal position through most of July and August. Also Read - 'Sabka Saath ...', Yogi Says UP Now Most Preferred Investment Destination

Deficient Rainfall In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

According to the India meteorological department (IMD) data, Uttar Pradesh has received 45% less rainfall this monsoon till August 16. Around 72 of its 75 districts (96 per cent) recorded ‘below normal’ rainfall till July 20, 2022, according to IMD data. As compared to 488.9mm that is considered normal for UP, the state has received 270.88mm rainfall so far. Eastern UP received 47% less rainfall while western UP recorded 40% less rainfall till August 16. Also Read - Muslim Cleric Deplores Attack On Salman Rushdie

Till July end, 59 of the 75 districts recorded ‘extremely low’ rainfall. These districts are suffering a ‘large deficit’, which means they received less than 60 per cent rainfall. Another 13 districts recorded a ‘deficit’, which means they received 20-59 per cent less rainfall. There has been negligible (90-98 per cent less) rainfall in four districts.

Kaushambi was the district with the highest rainfall deficit in the state as of July 20, 2022, according to IMD. It recorded 98 per cent less rainfall than normal. It was followed by Gonda district, which recorded 91 per cent less rainfall. Banda district recorded 91 per cent less rainfall. Kanpur (Rural) recorded 90 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Farmers Unable To Sow Seeds

Paddy farmers in Uttar Pradesh, who were waiting to transplant their seedlings, are now on the verge of suffering heavy losses.

Dwivedi said the farmers were under stress because they have not been able to sow paddy due to deficient rainfall.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Basti Lok Sabha member said the state should declare Basti and other districts of east UP as drought-hit because either farmers have not been able to sow paddy or the seeds have dried due to the weather conditions and the lack of irrigation facility.

BJP MLA from Katra assembly seat in Shahjahanpur district, Vir Vikram Singh earlier made a similar request for Shahjahanpur district, complaining that farmers were having trouble operating tube wells in view of the low rainfall due to low voltage power supply. Singh said the state government should help them by declaring the district drought-hit and launch relief operations.

At a July-end review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare an action plan to deal with a deficiency in the rainfall and maintain regular contact with farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agriculture universities and agriculture scientists in all districts to give correct information to the farmers, as per a report by Hindustan Times.