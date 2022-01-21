Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections. Total 85 names have been announced in the second list of ruling party.Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP After Denied Ticket From Goa, to Fight as Independent candidate From Panaji

Aditi Singh, the young MLA who recently quit Congress to join BJP, will contest from Rae Bareli. Also Read - BJP Releases First List of 34 Candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections | Complete List Here

BJP releases its second list of candidates for the upcoming #UttarPradeshElections. 85 names announced in the second list. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/HFCnoMmmGE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2022

Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Check BJP's Full List of Candidates