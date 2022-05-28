New Delhi: BJP’s hothead leader Vinay Katiyar on Saturday said that a person belonging to the minority community had used a saw on the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi premises. The police have taken the accused into custody, but custody will no longer work. Both the hands of the young man should be cut off.Also Read - Shivling Or Fountain In Gyanvapi Mosque? Survey Video Likely To Be Released On May 30

However, the Varanasi Police have denied taking anyone into custody.

Demands Ban On Entry Of Muslims In Gyanvapi

Katiyar said that the entry of Muslims into Gyanvapi should be completely banned. Calling AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi a lunatic, Katiyar said that he be thrown out of the country.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Vinay Katiyar said that in Gyanvapi, an attempt has been made to erase the symbols of Hindus. An attempt has been made to cut the Shivling. What is more proof than this? When the matter is sub-judice in the court, then this act on the part of the Muslim community is a heinous crime.

Demands Increasing The Security Of Shivling

Vinay Katiyar, expressing concern over the situation regarding the Gyanvapi case, has demanded to increase the security of Shivling. He directly said that the hearing in the court should continue, but first of all, the entry of Muslims should be banned in Gyanvapi.

Vinay Katiyar, who played a big role in Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, said that an order should be issued to remove Muslims from the mosque at the earliest. He said that we support those who are running the movement for Gyanvapi.