Lucknow: Going in line with the guidelines of the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, declared the deadly infection, black fungus, as an epidemic. The state has so far registered 169 cases of mucormycosis and eight deaths due to it. Not just this state, other states such as Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha and Telangana also have declared black fungus as a notifiable epidemic. Also Read - White Fungus vs Black Fungus: Difference in Symptoms, Treatment And Cure

The development comes after the Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: How Suryapet Police Uses Drones To Check Covid Guidelines | Watch

“You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, wherein all government and private health facilities, medical colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis,” the health ministry had said. Also Read - Delhi Registers 3,009 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Dips Below 5 Per Cent

The government also asked states and UTs to make it mandatory for government and private hospitals to report all suspected and confirmed cases.

Responding to the Centre, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat and the UT of Chandigarh declared the disease an epidemic. Telangana and Rajasthan had already declared mucormycosis as an epidemic, a few days back.

Rising cases of black fungus: Mucormycosis, which is primarily affecting people recovering from Covid-19, as per sources, has infected several people as it is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of coronavirus.

What causes black fungus? As per updates from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called micromycetes. Health experts also say that black fungus cases are being seen among COVID patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and also among those who are suffering from diabetes and cancer.

Who are at high risk for black fungus? The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday released guidelines for early detection and prevention of mucormycosis in the hospital’s COVID Ward. According to AIIMS guidelines, patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab are at risk of getting this infection.

What are its symptoms? As per guidelines from medical experts, the prominent symptoms include abnormal black discharge or crust, or bleeding from the nose, nasal blockage, headache, eye pain, swelling around the eyes.