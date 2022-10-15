Sultanpur BMW accident: In yet another incident involving a high-speed crash of a high-engine powered car, four persons were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, under the Haliapur police station area late Friday evening. Reportedly, the vehicle, a BMW car, was going at a very high speed and rammed into a container truck, said a senior official. The accident was so severe that the four occupants of the car and the engine of the BMW fell far away. The head and hand of one of the youths were found about 20-30 meters away and the car was badly smashed.Also Read - Woman Shot Dead, 5 Uttar Pradesh Cops Taken Hostage And Their Weapons Snatched In Uttarakhand

Car’s speed was very high

It is reported that at the time of the accident, the speed of the BMW was 230 kmph. Actually, the four people aboard were doing a Facebook Live of their high-speed drive on the expressway. The camera was focused on the speedometer. A young man is heard saying, "all four will die". Then the car collides with the container.

"Four people have lost their lives in an accident that took place on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur dist. A high-speed BMW car collided with a container coming from the opposite direction. The deceased were residents of Uttarakhand," said Ravish Kumar Gupta, DM Sultanpur.

The police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials soon rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations, he said.

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar and Superintendent P Somen Burma soon reached the spot and directed the SDM to take necessary action.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Prakash (35), resident of Dehri, Bihar, Akhilesh Singh (35), and Deepak Kumar (37), both from Aurangabad, Bihar while efforts were on to identify the fourth deceased, the DM said.