Bollywood Artists, Grammy Winner Ricky Kej To Entertain GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY Guests In Lucknow

A dance drama on Ram Stuti will be performed by Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan.

The organisers are leaving nothing to chance to make it a striking event.

Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0: The Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 will be inaugurated on Monday in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The GBC is a three-day ceremony scheduled to take place from February 19 to February 21. Extensive preparations are underway to ensure the comfort and convenience of the guests.

This can be gauged by the fact that when the guests at the Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 will touch down at the Lucknow Airport on Monday and travel to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), which is the venue for the event, they will be greeted by performances by cultural troupes at 14 places along the route.

According to the organisers and other sources, a total of 14 stages are being set up from the airport to the IGP, on which 350 artists from 22 cultural troupes will perform to give visitors a glimpse of UP’s rich cultural heritage.

The stages will be located at various points, including the front of the airport, near the flyover connecting the airport to Shaheed Path, in front of the statue of martyrs on Shaheed Path, 1090 crossing, Women Power Line, Samata Mulak Chowk, Sangeet Natak Academy, before the flyover leading to IGP via Lohia Path, and along with gate numbers one and two of IGP.

The artists include celebrities from the film industry Bollywood who will entertain the audience at IGP for two days while a dance drama on Ram Stuti will be performed by Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan.

The Bollywood artists will put up their performances on February 19-20 at the IGP including popular playback singer Monali Thakur who will entertain the audience with her melodious songs while 12 artists from the Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan will present a Kathak dance drama on the Ram Stuti.

Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej’s band and flautist Rasika Shekhar will enchant the audience with their performances on February 20.

Other prominent artists who will perform during the event include Rajesh Sharma and Jagriti Pal from Mathura, who will be presenting Mayur dance and Vijay Yadav and Sheetla Prasad Verma from Ayodhya who will perform Faruwahi dance.

Besides, Prakriti Yadav will be performing Awadhi dance, whereas Rajesh Gaur and Satish Kumar from Azamgarh will perform the Kahrwa dance.

Umesh Kannaujiya, Salturam will present Ghazipur’s Dhobiya dance while Preeti Singh and Kruti Srivastava will perform Prayagraj’s Dhediya folk dance. Nishant Singh Bhadauria and Imran Khan Rai from Jhansi, and Khazan Singh and Mahipal Singh team will present the Bamrasia folk dance from Mathura. Asha Kumari will perform Sonbhadra’s Jhoomar dance, Santosh Singh will present the Adivasi dance, and Banti Rana will present Pilibhit’s Tharu dance.

Major roads leading to the venue are being strengthened to facilitate smooth and safe traffic flow.

Manish Verma, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Lucknow said that three temporary helipads are being constructed at La Martiniere School.

Necessary surface repair work has been undertaken on Lohiyapath, stretching from Samata Moolak Chauk to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

(With agency inputs)

