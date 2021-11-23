New Delhi: Boraki railway station, which comes after Dadri on the Delhi-Kanpur rail route, will soon be known as Greater Noida Railway station from where trains for Eastern UP, Bihar and West Bengal will meet. The government is planning to revamp Boraki junction and create multi modal transport hub around over an area of 400 acres.Also Read - Tadap: Here's How Ahan Shetty Pulled Off Dangerous Stunts Despite Multiple Injuries and Extreme Cold

The Transport Hub at Boradi is being made by the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IIRGNL). This multimodal transport hub is being built on 412.7 acres of land in Boraki village. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Check IPL Team Possible Retentions, Latest Retention Rules, New Teams

Once ready, Boraki will act as the transit hub for people travelling to eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh as well as Bihar and West Bengal. To decongest Delhi and Anand Vihar, several trains will originate from and terminate at Boraki in the coming years. Also Read - Noida (Jewar) International Airport: 5 Ways It Will Boost Development In Region

Besides the railway station, a metro station and an interstate bus terminal has also been planned in Boraki. Apart from this, skywalks, walkways, parking facilities, restaurants will also be constructed here. Along with this, necessary infrastructure will be prepared to promote industrial and commercial growth.

Boraki to IGI Airport

There is a plan to link Boraki to IGI Airport through high-speed metro rail (max speed 160 km/h) which will cover the distance in about 40 minutes.

The metro will start at Boraki and will pass through Pari Chowk, Badarpur, Delhi, Tughlakabad, Khanpur, Delhi and Mehrauli before terminating at the IGI airport

16 trains originating from Anand Vihar, New Delhi will depart from Boraki

The Ministry of Railways has agreed to build a new railway line for the multimodal transport hub and logistics hub near Boraki. In order to reduce the pressure on Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations, there are plans to run 16 trains from Boraki in future. With this, people living in and around Greater Noida will be able to get trains for Eastern UP, Bihar, West Bengal etc. For this they will not need to go to Anand Vihar.

When will it be completely ready?

The multimodal transport and logistics hub at Boraki will take 5 years to become fully operational. Once ready, it will be one of the busiest transport hubs from Delhi-NCR. For those people from states like Eastern UP, Bihar and West Bengal, it will be no less than a gift, who want to go home by train after landing at Jewar airport.