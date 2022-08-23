Noida: A 16-year-old boy was arrested for slitting the throat of his 13-year-old friend on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Masuri on Monday evening. The boy, reportedly, was plotting the murder for the past five months so that he could escape his studies and go to a shelter home. According to a reports in the timesofindia.com, the accused allegedly lured his friend on pretext of watching cars cruise down the expressway. There, he picked up a piece of glass lying on the road and slit his friend’s throat. He then threw the body in the bushes off the expressway and fled.Also Read - Delhi: 2 Killed After Unidentified Persons Open Fire In JJ Colony Area In Mundka

The victim was a resident of Masuri and was a Class 7 student. His father works as a labourer in a factory. The accused, too lives in same residence bit studies in a different school.

"The parents told us that at 3pm, his friend had come to their house and taken the boy with him. So, we started to trace the minor's friend and sent a team to his house. But he was not there. His parents didn't have any idea about the incident either or his whereabouts. At 7 pm, we found him near a tea shop outside the Masuri police station," Raja said. The boy, Iraj Raja, SP (Rural) told the publication, adding that the accused was planning to surrender if the cops didn't come looking for him.

When the accused was quizzed, he told the police that his parents would force him to study but he didn’t want to continue. He had watched a few movies and had been plotting the murder for the past five months. The police also informed that the accused had to change his school three times because he could not pass the exams and be promoted to the next class.

Reportedly, the 16-year-old had earlier tried to kill another friend but couldn’t gather the courage to execute his plan.