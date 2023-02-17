Home

Security Tightened Outside UP CM Adityanath’s Lucknow Residence After Bomb Scare

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said the information about the bomb was received at the Delhi Police control room and an intensive search was conducted as a precaution.

Soon after getting the information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and the places around the CM's residence were searched.

Lucknow: Security has been tightened outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow after a bomb scare on Friday. Soon after getting the information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and the places around the CM’s residence were searched.

An India Today report suggested that the local authorities on Friday received information about a bomb being found outside Adityanath’s official residence. The information, however, turned out to be fake and officials at the site said there was no bomb.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said the information about the bomb was received at the Delhi Police control room and an intensive search was conducted as a precaution.

Police further added that the informant had called the control room about a bomb outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Responding to the call, a team reached the spot and conducted a search. Now, the police team is investigating the case and trying to trace the person who made the hoax bomb call.

