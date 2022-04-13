New Delhi: At least three women were drowned after an overloaded boat capsized on the Narayani river in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday. Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that all 10 people, including nine women, were aboard the boat when the incident took place. However, seven were rescued by fishermen, while three went missing. Later, the bodies of all three women were recovered. Police said there were around 15 people, mainly laborers, on the boat.Also Read - Impressed With Yogi Adityanath, Varanasi Chaiwala Renames His Shop As 'Bulldozer Baba Tea Stall'

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.